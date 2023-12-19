Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

