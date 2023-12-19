Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

