KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Etsy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

