KeyCorp Weighs in on Myers Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Myers Industries in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 334,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

