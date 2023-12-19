Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 921 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

