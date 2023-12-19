Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 13,387 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 510,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 173,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

USB stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

