Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

