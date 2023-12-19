Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,750. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.