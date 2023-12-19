Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Kyndryl stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

