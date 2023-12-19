Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered OLO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get OLO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. OLO has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OLO by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.