Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 796.39 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,069.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.78. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 871.09 ($11.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

