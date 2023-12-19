Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Law Debenture Price Performance
Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 796.39 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,069.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.78. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 871.09 ($11.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.
Law Debenture Company Profile
