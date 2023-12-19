Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.83) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.57). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,656,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.