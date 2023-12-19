Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lennar were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

