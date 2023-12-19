Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Lennar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

