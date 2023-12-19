Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) is set to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira Stock Up 2.4 %

LMNR stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 177.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

