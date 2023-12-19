Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

