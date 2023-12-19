Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $409.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

