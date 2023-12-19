Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 27.11 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.70 billion $1.63 billion 1.95

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1061 2391 2931 103 2.32

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 94.07%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -203.56% -3.13% -3.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

