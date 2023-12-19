Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) is one of 964 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lucy Scientific Discovery to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucy Scientific Discovery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucy Scientific Discovery N/A -214.08% -116.80% Lucy Scientific Discovery Competitors -1,986.86% -267.68% -30.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucy Scientific Discovery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucy Scientific Discovery $10,000.00 -$8.99 million -0.40 Lucy Scientific Discovery Competitors $1.82 billion $230.13 million -2.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lucy Scientific Discovery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucy Scientific Discovery. Lucy Scientific Discovery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

4.4% of Lucy Scientific Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucy Scientific Discovery and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucy Scientific Discovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucy Scientific Discovery Competitors 5635 17383 42202 844 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.99%. Given Lucy Scientific Discovery’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucy Scientific Discovery has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lucy Scientific Discovery rivals beat Lucy Scientific Discovery on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc., an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products. It also develops and produces highly controlled agricultural grow environments for plant manufacturing and replication applications. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc. and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. in May 2021. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

