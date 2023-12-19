Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $477.14. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day moving average of $444.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

