LVW Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,705 shares of company stock worth $23,596,520 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,149.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $999.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

