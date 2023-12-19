LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

