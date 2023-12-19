LVW Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

