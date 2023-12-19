LVW Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $270.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

