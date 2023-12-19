LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Trimmed by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

