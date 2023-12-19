LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

