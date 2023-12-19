Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

