Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

