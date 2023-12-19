Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 221 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

