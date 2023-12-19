Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 78 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

