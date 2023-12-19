MBL Wealth LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

