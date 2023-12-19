MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.