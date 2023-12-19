McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.