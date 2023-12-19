Mercantile (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mercantile Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,550.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12. Mercantile has a 52 week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.28.

About Mercantile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

