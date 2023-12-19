Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95,418 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.75. The company has a market capitalization of $885.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $347.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

