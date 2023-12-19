Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,223.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,185.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,060.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,173.89. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

