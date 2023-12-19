Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) vs. Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Critical Contrast

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Minor International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Minor International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Minor International Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Minor International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -6.68% -1,654.69% -2.97% Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Minor International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.49 -$220.58 million ($0.38) -19.55 Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minor International Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Minor International Public on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Minor International Public

(Get Free Report)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Coffee Journey, and GAGA brands. It also invested in, owned, and operated a portfolio of hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH , nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Radisson Blu brands in countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, the company distributes fashion and lifestyle products under the Anello, BergHOFF, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Joseph Joseph, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Minor Smart Kids brands through retail points of sale; and provides shopping mall and contract manufacturing services. Further, it is involved in the shopping mall, food and beverage sale, spa, supply chain management, distribution, management, vacation club point sale, entertainment, franchise, marketing, consulting, tour operation, asset management, airport lounge, and healthcare businesses; property investment, development, and sales activities; operation of business school; and manufacture and sale of cheese and ice-cream. The company was formerly known as Royal Garden Resorts Plc. and changed its name to Minor International Public Company Limited in 2005. Minor International Public Company Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.