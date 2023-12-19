MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $954,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

