MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.08. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.