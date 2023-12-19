Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Raymond J. Pacini Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) CFO Raymond J. Pacini purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $81,611.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Modiv Industrial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

