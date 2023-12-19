Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

