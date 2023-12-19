Montanaro European Smaller (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.23 on January 26th

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 0.2 %

MTE opened at GBX 133.27 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Montanaro European Smaller has a 1-year low of GBX 106 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of £252.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Company Profile

Featured Stories

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

