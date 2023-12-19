Montanaro European Smaller (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.23 on January 26th

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 0.2 %
MTE opened at GBX 133.27 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Montanaro European Smaller has a 1-year low of GBX 106 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of £252.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 1.12.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montanaro European Smaller
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.