M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.08. The company has a market cap of $486.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

