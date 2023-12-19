MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 168.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.