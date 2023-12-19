MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

MYR Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.56.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MYR Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in MYR Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.