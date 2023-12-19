Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.90 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002748 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $157.36 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00165561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00531519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00400633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00112688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

