National Bank Financial Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million.
Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$51.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$971.85 million, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$42.35 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.94.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
