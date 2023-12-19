National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.25.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$82.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.94.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.