National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

TRZ opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

