National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 551,869 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of HP worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $91,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,746,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.